Elderly man slaughtered in Sacchal

KARACHI: An elderly man was found slaughtered at his residence in District Malir on Monday.

According to police officials, a body was found at a house located in Scheme 33, Niaz Colony within the limits of the Sacchal police station. Reacting to the information, a police team reached the site to inquire into the matter.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where it was identified to be that of 65-year-old Ali Jan, son of Khan Jan. The body was later handed over to the family for burial.

According to SHO Qalandar Buksh, the victim's son told the police that they had a dispute with a relative, Dar Gul Khan, over a marriage issue after which his father was asked to hold a Jirga. The son said when his father refused to hold any Jirga, Dar issued death threats to him.

The son claimed that unidentified persons broke into their house, slaughtered his father and escaped. The family suspected that their relatives might have been behind the incident. Further investigations are under way.