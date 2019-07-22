COAS to visit Pentagon after White House meeting: DG ISPR

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the Pentagon after the meeting at the White House as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s delegation, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Monday.

“COAS will visit Pentagon to interact with Acting Secretary Defence Mr. Richard Spencer, CJCS Gen Joseph Dunford and Chief of Staff of US Army Gen Mark A Milley,” said the DG ISPR.

Earlier speaking at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan’s internal security situation was far better and that the nation’s sacrifices, as well as those of the security forces, were yielding results. The border control had also improved following security fencing raised at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the spokesperson noted, adding that it would help reduce terrorism-related incidents. The security forces’ primary focus, now, was the development of Balochistan and re-structuring terrorism-affected areas in coordination with the civil administration.

DG ISPR further commended the role of media in highlighting a positive image of the country abroad.