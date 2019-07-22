Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir dispute

By News Desk

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House as the US President expressed willingness to mediate on the question of Kashmir and looked forward to developing great relationship with Pakistan and work closely on Afghanistan peace.

President Trump’s offer for mediation on Kashmir would signal a shift in long-standing US policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally. “If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Prime Minister Khan. “If I can do anything to help, let me know.”

Trump voiced concern over the situation in Kashmir for the last many years. Referring to his conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, President Trump indicated India would also be willing to accept the US mediation on the longstanding dispute. “Kashmir was a beautiful world and it must be a beautiful place,” Trump said.

Prime Minister Khan said peace in South Asia was hostage to Kashmir dispute.

Trump said Washington was working with Pakistan for achievement of peace in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror in terms of thousands of lives and billions of dollars lost to militancy. He said Pakistan would be straightforward in its cooperation on Afghan peace.

In response to a journalist’s question, President Trump said he would like to expand trade and economic relationship manifold with Pakistan and said it greatly helped in curbing extremism. Trump said Pakistanis were talented people and that he had many Pakistani friends in New York. He said the people of India and Pakistan were smart and there should be peace in South Asia.

The Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the US at the invitation of the US President, arrived for the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both the leaders assumed their respective offices. As the Prime Minister arrived at the White House, the US President was there to receive him at the entrance. Both the leaders warmly shook hands before proceedings for the one-on-one and delegation level talks.

The honor guards of the White House saluted the Prime Minister who was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Earlier, in a meeting with leading Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who called on him at Pakistan House in Washington, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan desired a broad-based relationship with the United States that safeguarded the two countries’ interests and promoted win-win cooperation in areas ranging from the economy to trade and investment to energy and education.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation. Senator Graham chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Prime Minister Khan appreciated Senator Graham’s efforts and support for strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

Prime Minister Khan apprised the Senator of his government’s development and economic priorities. He said Pakistan had paid a high price because of instability in Afghanistan. Pakistan desired peace in Afghanistan and was fully committed to working with the United States in achieving a political settlement in Afghanistan, he added.

Senator Graham agreed with the Prime Minister that sustained and high-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States was to the two countries’ mutual advantage. He appreciated Pakistan’s support for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The US senator said the marked improvement in Pakistan’s security environment was a result of its successful counter-terrorism operations and efforts to secure the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Later in his twitter message Senator Graham said he had a great meeting with Prime Minister Khan.