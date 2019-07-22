Dir residents want loadshedding problem solved

DIR: Residents of the Dir subdivision have demanded the Pesco chief and federal minister for water and power to issue directives immediately about providing a 66KV transformer from Wari gridstation to Chukiatan gridstation to solve the low voltage and loadshedding problems.

The Wari gridstation was upgraded and provided with a new 132KV transformer.

Sources in the Wapda office of Upper Dir said that after getting upgrading, the old 66KV transformer was out of use in the Wari gridstation and lying idle there.

They said the load management problem in the Chukiatan gridstation could be solved if the transformer was provided to the Chukiatan gridstation.

The consumers of five feeders, including two of Dir city, Larjam, Sheringal, and Barawal connected with Chukiatan gridstation are facing difficulties owing to unannounced load-shedding and low voltage.

Sources in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Upper Dir chapter, said the Member National Assembly from NA-5, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, had already taken up the matter with the Pesco chief a few days ago.

They said that the Pesco chief had told the MNA that according to rules and regulations of Wapda, the said transformer would be taken to Peshawar from Wari and then it could be provided to Chukiatan.

However, the residents of Dir subdivision have demanded authorities concerned to immediately provide the spare transformer of Wari gridstation to Chukiatan gridstation on an emergency basis, instead of the time-consuming procedure of taking it to Peshawar.