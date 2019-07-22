Ombudsman gets coronary stent

Islamabad: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences doctors discharged federal ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz following the insertion of a coronary stent.

The hospital had admitted ombudsman on Saturday after he complained about a heart attack.

A doctor said the decision about stent insertion was made after a coronary artery of the ombudsman was found to be blocked.

He said the ombudsman was discharged after remaining under observation for 24 hours after he underwent a successful surgical procedure at the Coronary Care Unit.

The doctor said the ombudsman had been asked to take rest at home for a few days before resuming work.