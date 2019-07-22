Ombudsman gets coronary stent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences doctors discharged federal ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz following the insertion of a coronary stent.
The hospital had admitted ombudsman on Saturday after he complained about a heart attack.
A doctor said the decision about stent insertion was made after a coronary artery of the ombudsman was found to be blocked.
He said the ombudsman was discharged after remaining under observation for 24 hours after he underwent a successful surgical procedure at the Coronary Care Unit.
The doctor said the ombudsman had been asked to take rest at home for a few days before resuming work.
