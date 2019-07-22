close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

‘Change in lifestyle can prevent breast cancer’

Lahore

LAHORE : Breast cancer is preventable up to 70 percent by making a few changes in lifestyle. Breast cancer is the most common cause of death among women in Pakistan. Awareness is the most important aspect in the prevention and early detection of this fatal disease.

Only 5–10 percent of all cancer cases can be attributed to genetic defects. The remaining 90–95 percent have root in the environment and lifestyle.

“Everyone should know a healthy lifestyle is important in the prevention of breast cancer because it can thwart breast cancer up to 70 percent,” said Dr Omar Aftab, CEO Pink Ribbon Pakistan. He was addressing an interactive session with youth volunteers on healthy lifestyle.

He said consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole-grain and organic food, fish, beans, turmeric, black pepper, olive, soy and vitamin-D can help to prevent breast cancer. He insisted on avoiding bad fats, sugar, processed meat, high-calorie foods, beverages, overcooked food and refined crabs. A chemical found in both olives and extra-virgin olive oil, soy products and vitamin-D can be very helpful in preventing this disease.

