Former Australian tennis star Peter McNamara dies

SYDNEY: Former Australian Davis Cup tennis star and Wimbledon doubles champion Peter McNamara has died aged 64, officials said Monday.

McNamara, a popular figure on the men’s and women’s tours, reportedly succumbed to prostate cancer.

“We are all so sad to hear of the passing of Peter McNamara, a much-loved and respected member of our tennis family,” Tennis Australia said.

“His contribution to the sport as a player, coach and mentor will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”