Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Acting US CG visits KMC head office

Karachi

July 23, 2019

Karachi Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan on Monday met with acting US consul general Darian Arky, who had visited the head office of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Welcoming Arky at the historical KMC building, Hasan apprised the diplomat regarding the uplift works that had been planned by the present local government representatives.

The deputy mayor said the LG’s elected leadership has been making all the efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure while solving the problems of its citizens.

He said that owing to its geographic and strategic importance, Karachi plays a key role in the country’s economy and is, therefore, called the economic hub of Pakistan.

He explained how the elected leadership at the grassroots level had ensured their role in maintaining the city’s strategic importance. “Various development projects are being undertaken to provide better municipal facilities to the citizens of Karachi.”

The US CG expressed well wishes for the development plans for the city. He visited the City Council Hall in the old KMC building on MA Jinnah Road and also the historical clock tower with the deputy mayor.

He expressed great interest in the historical heritage and appreciated the city administration for making their bid to protect and secure these sites. The Works Committee chairman, the Katchi Abadis Committee chairman and other officials were also present on the occasion.

