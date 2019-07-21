Many vegetables, fruits not sold in makeshift markets

LAHORE : The prices of all seasonal vegetables and fruits were increased this week besides the open overcharging by the sellers in the absences of any check by the government authorities even in the weekly makeshift markets of the City.

This week again majority of seasonal vegetables, including bitter gourd, brinjal, cauliflower and cabbage, and fruits, including peer, grapes, pomegranate and guava were not sold in the makeshift markets on account of wrong pricing issue while in open markets these items were sold at double even more than double rate fixed by the government.

In the Sunday bazaars, mango and peach of mixed quality were sold at A grade prices while other fruits of B-grade were sold at A-grade prices. Potato, soft skinned, was not available in the open market nor in the makeshift markets. But the price of this variety of potato was issued in the price list to give plea to the sellers to sell stored variety of potato at higher rates of soft skinned potato. This exposes the connivance of the government officials with the wholesalers and commission agents who auctioned all fruits and vegetables at Badami Bagh whole fruits and vegetables markets.

In the Sunday bazaars, the official price of potato, soft skinned, was raised by Rs 7 per kg and fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg, stored variety at Rs16 to Rs17 per kg, and sugar-free potato at Rs24 to Rs26 per kg with an increase of Rs 2 per kg. Stored variety of potato was sold at Rs 42 per kg.

Onion price was increased by Re 1 per kg and fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg but its mixed variety was sold at Rs42 per kg.

The price of tomato was also enhanced by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs42 to Rs43 per kg. The price of lemon was fixed at Rs76 to Rs82 per kg but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg.

Garlic, local, rate was fixed at Rs152 to Rs158 per kg but sold at Rs 180 per kg. Garlic, hernaiy, rate was fixed at Rs178 to Rs183 per kg but sold at Rs 200 per kg. Garlic, Chinese, rate was fixed at Rs 198 to Rs205 per kg but sold at Rs240 per kg.

Ginger, Chinese, rate was raised by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs240 to Rs250 per kg but sold at Rs 280 per kg. Brinjal rate was raised by Rs16 per kg and fixed at Rs42 to Rs44 per kg but was not sold on wrong pricing issue.

Cucumber, farm, rate was fixed at Rs42 to Rs44 per kg. Cucumber, local, rate was fixed at Rs39 to Rs41 per kg but sold at Rs50 per kg.

Bitter gourd, local, price was raised by Rs13 per kg and fixed at Rs54 to Rs58 per kg but not sold on pricing issue.

Spinach rate was fixed at Rs15 to Rs16 kg but not sold on pricing issue. Zucchini, local, price was stable at Rs63 to Rs66 per kg but sold at Rs70 per kg.

Cauliflower rate was raised by Rs18 per kg and fixed at Rs59 to Rs60 per kg. Cabbage rate was raised by Rs9 per kg and fixed at Rs54 to Rs58 per kg but sold at Rs60 to Rs70 per kg.

Pumpkin rate was increased by Rs17 per kg and fixed Rs60 to Rs63 per kg but sold at Rs65 per kg and pumpkin, long, was sold at Rs80 per kg.

Luffa rate was increased by Rs8 per kg and fixed at Rs50 to Rs53 per kg but sold at Rs 55 per kg.

Ladyfinger rate was enhanced by Rs8 per kg and fixed Rs40 to Rs43 per kg but sold at Rs50 per kg.

Arum rate was fixed at Rs61 to Rs65 per kg and sold at Rs70 per kg.

Green chili price was fixed at Rs72 to Rs75 per kg and sold Rs 100 per kg. Capsicum rate was increased by Rs16 per kg and fixed at Rs81 to Rs85 per kg but sold at Rs 90 per kg.

Carrot rate was fixed at Rs35 to Rs37 per kg but sold at Rs40 per kg. Coriander rate was fixed at Rs 150 per kg but sold at Rs300 per kg. Beans rate was fixed at Rs74 to Rs77 per kg but sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Mango, unripe, rate was fixed at Rs 38 per kg but sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

The prices of different varieties of apple were fixed at Rs76 to Rs178 per kg but not sold in the makeshift markets.

The price of banana, A-category, was fixed at Rs 62 to Rs64 per dozen and B-category rate was fixed at Rs45 to Rs47 per dozen but sold at Rs 60 per dozen while A-category was not available there.

Papaya rate was fixed at Rs94 per kg but sold at Rs 120 per kg.

The rates of different varieties of mango were fixed at Rs33 to Rs100 per kg but sold at Rs80 to Rs130 per kg. Peach, A-category, rate was fixed at Rs 126 to Rs133 per kg but mixed quality was sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Apricot, white, price was fixed at Rs127 to Rs132 per kg but sold for up to Rs 140 per kg.

Plump rate was fixed at Rs76 to Rs128 per kg and its mixed quality was sold for up to Rs 100 to 150 per kg.

Litchi rate was fixed at Rs201 to Rs207 per kg while lower quality was sold at Rs 220 per kg.

Cantaloupe rate was fixed at Rs31 to Rs53 per kg but sold for up to Rs 60 per kg.

Pomegranate, local, price was fixed at Rs129 to Rs135 per kg but not sold there.

Grape, black, rate was fixed at Rs101 to Rs105 per kg, grape, Sunderkhani, at Rs153 to Rs158 per kg, and grapes, Gola, at Rs78 to Rs82 per kg, none of variety of grapes was sold there due to wrong pricing issue.

Peer rate was fixed at Rs61 to Rs63 per kg but sold at Rs80 per kg.