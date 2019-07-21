Aqeel wins JCSC Open tennis championship

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan defeated Muzammil Murtaza to win 2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Open Tennis Championship at Defence Authority Club here on Sunday.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, graced the occasion as chief guest. He gave away the shields and cash prizes to the winners and the runners up of different categories.

While addressing the audience, the chief guest said that this tournament would contribute to raising public interest in this game.

General Hayat urged the public and the private sectors and professionals to come promote tennis.

He lauded the efforts of Patron Pakistan Navy Tennis, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Sindh Tennis Association (STA) and sponsors for successful conduct of the Championship.

The seven-day championship had started on July 15.

Around 220 professional and amateur players participated in the event in different categories.

The wheelchair men’s doubles title was won by Muhammad Irfan and Ayub Khan. Sadia Junaid won the special ladies singles title, Asim Ahmed special men’s singles, Abu Bakar Talha under 10 singles, Hasnain Ali Rizwan under 12 singles, Hamid Israr under 14 singles, Ahmed Kamil junior under 18, Asad Ali and Kalim Ghanchi senior 40+ doubles, Abid Ali Akber and Ahmed Chaudhry men’s doubles, and Sara Mansoor ladies singles.