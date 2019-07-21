close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
July 22, 2019

IG Prisons Punjab inaugurates new building in Faisalabad jail

National

 
July 22, 2019

FAISALABAD: Punjab Inspector General Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig Sunday visited the Central Jail and inaugurated a newly constructed double storey building in the jail.

The new building has been completed with a cost of Rs 41.818 million. The building has kitchen, mess, dinning room, laundry, common room and barber shop. The IG Prisons inspected different portions of the new building and appreciated the efforts of superintendent.

Addressing a ceremony, the IG Prisons said measures were underway for upgradations of pay scales and promotions of jail staff.

He said papers were being prepared for the promotion of 1,000 staff in next scale.

He said 25 chief warders had been promoted to Assistant Jail superintendent in a short period. He said although the process of up gradation of jail staff was delayed but the matter has been taken up with the CM Punjab and the Punjab Governor and soon their pay scale would be upgraded. He said training centers have been established in 9 central jails of the province.

