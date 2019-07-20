NED university organises seminar on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

KARACHI : Small start-ups managed by youth will be supported by the federal government’s ‘Kamyab Jawan Programmeme’ and the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme will also create more opportunities for employment and youth empowerment.

This was said by speakers at a seminar held on Saturday at the NED University of Engineering and Technology.

The seminar was organised at NED’s Centre for Affordable Housing and Sustainable Built Environment (CAHSBE) in collaboration with the PM’s Housing Task Force and Kamyab Jawan Programme to formally launch the Naya Pakistan Housing Accelerator.

The chief guest at the event was Usman Dar, the special assistant to the PM on youth affairs, while Pakistan Engineering Council Chairman Jawed Saleem Qureshi and National Bank of Pakistan Chairman Zubyr Soomro were the guest of honours.

On the occasion, the speakers said the Kamyab Jawan Programme would help meet the government’s target of creating one million jobs through the small and medium enterprises sector. The speakers expressed hope that such a project would further empower the Pakistani youth and would create employment.

According to a statement issued by the varsity, the conference aimed at bringing young professional engineers, architects, town planners, and business administration graduates together with the relevant agencies so that they all could promote the programmeme which was about supporting young entrepreneurs.

The relevant agencies included the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue, the Pakistan Engineering Council, the Association of Builders and Developers, and the PM Housing Task Force.

NED University Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Lodi presented vote of thanks to the chief guest and guest of honors for their participation and encouraging remarks in the opening session.

The seminar featured various presentations, including those titled ‘Contribution of Young Entrepreneurs in Housing’, ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme – Entrepreneurship Opportunities in Affordable Housing Sector and Naya Pakistan Housing Accelerator’, ‘ABAD: Registration and Certification Level’, ‘SECP: Company Registration’, ‘PCATP: Registration and Certification Level’, and ‘HSS for housing’.

In addition to eminent speakers, about 200 young professionals participated at the event.

The participants also included government representatives, professionals from various segments of the construction industry, professionals from financial institutions, academics, young professionals and entrepreneurs, and students.