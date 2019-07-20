Worker dies in wall collapse

LAHORE : A 48-year-old labourer died when a wall of an under-construction building fell on him on Davis Road on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Noor Jamal, son of Jalal Din. The worker had received a serious head injury which resulted into his death, police said. Body was shifted to morgue.

Dolphin cop punished: DIG Operations Lahore listened to the appeals of police officers at his office on Saturday.

Eleven appeals were accepted whereas four were rejected out of total 15 appeals presented to the DIG. The DIG issued orders to close line a constable of Dolphin Squad Afaq Ahmad on the charges of misconduct and irresponsible behaviour during duty.

He directed SP Dolphin Squad Bilal Zafar to arrange a "One Day Refresher Course" for all the Dolphin Squad officials who were convicted in the year 2018-19.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 829 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, three people died, whereas 950 were injured.

Out of which, 564 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals. Whereas, 386 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

POLICE PERFORMANCE: Lahore Police Operations Wing registered 3,195 cases and arrested 3,158 drug paddlers.

Around 689 cases were registered in City Division, 588 cases in Cantonment Division, 454 cases in Civil Lines Division, 433 cases in Sadar Division, 346 cases in Iqbal Town Division and 648 cases were registered in Model Town Division.