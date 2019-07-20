close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

Woman burnt to death in Charsadda

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

CHARSADDA: A woman was burnt alive allegedly by her in-laws at the Station Koroona here on Saturday.

A report registered with the police said that Naila, 19, was married to Haroon last year but the couple developed differences.

On the day of the incident, Haroon along with his brothers Zahoor, Behramand and Sheraz allegedly closed her in a room and burnt her alive, according to the report lodged with the police She was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

The accused managed to escape from the scene.

The victim’s parents reached the hospital and reported to the police the domestic violence against their daughter.

The police registered the case after collecting evidence from the crime scene and started investigation.

