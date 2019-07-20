close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
AFP
July 21, 2019

Greenwood strike earns Man United victory over Inter

Sports

AFP
July 21, 2019

SINGAPORE: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised striker Mason Greenwood after the 17-year-old came off the bench to score a brilliant winning goal in a 1-0 friendly victory Saturday over Inter Milan.

“He’s learning everyday, training with the first team and he’s been with us for the last few months,” Solskjaer told reporters after United secured a third straight pre-season triumph without conceding a goal.

The Premier League side dominated from start to finish and Solskjaer was delighted with a sharp performance that deserved to be rewarded by a bigger margin of victory against a team still finding their feet under new manager Antonio Conte.

United created several chances in both halves but finally broke down a resolute Inter defence in the 75th minute through a touch of magic from England Under-18 international Greenwood, who has impressed so far in the side’s pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

