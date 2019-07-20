close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

Cattle markets

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

Karachi Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan on Friday issued orders for taking strict action against all illegal cattle markets that have been set up across the city. Taking strong exception to the roadside sale of sacrificial animals, he said that these small markets have been causing frequent traffic jams in the city.

A statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on the matter said that no cattle market will be allowed in the city other than the eight locations designated by the authorities. Hasan issued these orders during a meeting on the establishment of unauthorised cattle markets in the city ahead of Eidul Azha.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi