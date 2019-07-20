Cattle markets

Karachi Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan on Friday issued orders for taking strict action against all illegal cattle markets that have been set up across the city. Taking strong exception to the roadside sale of sacrificial animals, he said that these small markets have been causing frequent traffic jams in the city.

A statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on the matter said that no cattle market will be allowed in the city other than the eight locations designated by the authorities. Hasan issued these orders during a meeting on the establishment of unauthorised cattle markets in the city ahead of Eidul Azha.