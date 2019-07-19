Nawaz in jail, sons on the run because of Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said if Maryam Nawaz had not given controversial interviews and statements, Nawaz Sharif would not have been in jail and her brothers would not have been on the run. In a statement, she said the PML-N claims were full of contradictions and the balloon of its narrative had deflated.

She said the history of Maryam and her party was replete with compromises whether these were personal or political. “How can a family known for making historic compromises talk about principles? The PML-N is a party of the elite and not of the people and resistance, and taking a principled stand is not in its genes. When these people were in government, they held others by neck and when they got out of power they fell to their feet,” she continued. She said the PML-N stabbed democracy in the back and its leaders took money from Younis Habib to form the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad. “Those who left their workers and people on their own and went to the Saroor Palace with their suit cases to enjoy life there look ridiculous when they talk about democracy and principles. The agreement disclosed by Prince Muqreen is still fresh in the minds of the people,” she quipped. Awan said the PML-N during its stay in power compromised on every step of the way whether it was resignation of Mushahidullah Khan or that of Pervaiz Rashid. She said Begum Safdar Awan should prove her innocence in the court and avoid blackmailing it.