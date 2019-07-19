US Open prize money $57m now

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: This year’s US Open will be the richest Grand Slam tennis tournament in history after organisers on Thursday announced prize money for the event had been increased to $57 million.
The US Tennis Association said the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles at the tournament will receive a record payday of $3.85 million while the men’s and women’s doubles champions would receive $740,000.
The purse is an eight percent increase over 2018 prize money, and enables the US Open offer the highest payouts for each round of any of the four tennis majors.
NEW YORK: This year’s US Open will be the richest Grand Slam tennis tournament in history after organisers on Thursday announced prize money for the event had been increased to $57 million.
The US Tennis Association said the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles at the tournament will receive a record payday of $3.85 million while the men’s and women’s doubles champions would receive $740,000.
The purse is an eight percent increase over 2018 prize money, and enables the US Open offer the highest payouts for each round of any of the four tennis majors.