US Open prize money $57m now

NEW YORK: This year’s US Open will be the richest Grand Slam tennis tournament in history after organisers on Thursday announced prize money for the event had been increased to $57 million.

The US Tennis Association said the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles at the tournament will receive a record payday of $3.85 million while the men’s and women’s doubles champions would receive $740,000.

The purse is an eight percent increase over 2018 prize money, and enables the US Open offer the highest payouts for each round of any of the four tennis majors.