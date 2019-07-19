Minister visits hospital

LAHORE: Raja Basharat has taken charge as the new Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal.

This was announced after Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, the former minister, visited different departments of Jinnah Hospital on Friday and assessed the ongoing projects for the welfare of patients, particularly the under-construction space for attendants of patients admitted to the hospital and assured the people that the waiting area would turn out to be a really good facility.

However, the Punjab Baitul Maal hasn’t released any funds since May 2018. Sources in the department hope the council will be constituted in two weeks now that the new Ameen (chairman) Baitul Maal has been appointed.