DDHO, his team made hostage by quack, accomplices in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A quack and his accomplices took ‘hostage’ the deputy district health officer and his team in Amin Park on Thursday.

Dr Aurangzeb with his team raided the clinic of quack Amanullah to seal it, but the quack and his accomplices made them them hostage for two hours. The accused is a technician and works at Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Police have registered a case against the accused.

110 WATER THIEVES BOOKED: The Canal Department officials and police Thursday booked 110 accused on charges of stealing canal water. The first canal department team raided Chak 163/RB and found accused Akhtar Hussain and others stealing canal water.

The second team raided Kala Warrich and detected more than 36 canal thieves.

The third team detected accused Ghulam Hussain and 18 other farmers of Chak 192/RB, Faisalabad, who were stealing water. All the accused have been booked by respective police stations.

BAILIFF RECOVERS MAN: A bailiff appointed by Additional Sessions Judge Inam Elahi Thursday recovered a man from illegal police custody. The bailiff recovered Arslan Ahmad from Chak Jhumra police station. Adnan Ahmed, the brother of the detainee, had filed a plea to the court and sought recovery of his brother from illegal custody of police. The bailiff produced the detainee in the court.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A teenager committed suicide owing to financial issues on Thursday. Muhammad Waqar of Chak 372/JB, Faisalabad, consumed poisonous pills because of financial constraints and died.

‘Quality education must for poverty alleviation’: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf Thursday said quality education, trained manpower and fruitful research work were essential for development and poverty alleviation. Chairing a meeting of Graduate Studies Research Board at Syndicate Room, the VC said with modern education challenges of new era could be met. He said knowledge economy was essential to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDP) and compete with the world in technological advancement.

The VC said every passing year, the knowledge was doubling in the world and we have to keep the students updated with modern knowledge. He said a strong academia-industry linkage coupled with out-of-the-box solutions, and innovative ideas would help the issues and alleviate poverty. The VC said it was imperative to make the interventions to reduce the import bill and to boost up exports. He stressed tangible steps to improve the quality of education at the campus. He said new demand-driven degree programmes would also be kicked off. The VC said ICT tools had benefit of access for everyone and everywhere without the limitations of time and space.