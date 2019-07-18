Umar vows to create maximum opportunities for youth in sports

LAHORE: Umar Farooq, Special Assistant Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs, have vowed to create maximum opportunities for the youth in sports.

Umar, himself a former cricketer, was confident that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all-out efforts would be made to provide all possible facilities to the youth so that they may bring laurels for the country in all games as well as in other sports-related activities.

While talking to The News, Umar Farooq an MPA from Faisalabad, further said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, it will be their endeavour to encourage the youth and inculcate self-confidence in them so that may have a better future and serve the country in a better way.

He was of the view that in addition to the sports facilities in major cities of Punjab, efforts would also be made to extend sporting facilities to the rural areas also, particularly at tehsil level. New playfields with multipurpose arrangements will also be available for the youngsters.

Umar said that more sponsorship will brought in the sports and that the departments will also asked to recruit the youth at the early age so that it may prove beneficial for the youngsters as well as the employers. He said that they have made a comprehensive plan in this regard and by following it gradually, they will keep on achieving their goals of empowering youth with sports and making them future stars and useful citizens of country.

“In the beginning, we will work on private-public partnership and start from union council and school level, which will further grow to tehsil, district, provincial and national level. The talent, we will find, will be provided proper patronage and facilities, so that they may be prepared well for the international events, and hold aloft Pakistan flag across the globe,” he added.