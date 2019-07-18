close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
July 19, 2019

Pesticide dealer arrested

Peshawar

FAISALABAD: The agriculture pest warning department team Thursday arrested a pesticide dealer and seized fake pesticides worth Rs75,000 from his outlet. According to official sources, a team led by DD Agriculture Plant Protection Dr Amir Rasool raided the shop of Muhammad Yasin in Chak 99/GB, Jaranwala and arrested him. A case has been registered against him.

11 profiteers imposed fine: Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 23,000 fine on a profiteers here on Thursday. The teams checked prices of edible items in various parts of the city including new Civil Lines, Sheikhupura Road, and imposed fine on 11 shopkeepers for overcharging from consumers.

