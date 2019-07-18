Man falls to death from 2nd floor

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man died after falling off second floor of an under-construction house in Lytton Road police limits here on Thursday. Police handed over the body to victim’s family after completing legal formalities. The victim was identified as Inam of Ghazi Abad. The incident occurred in Islamia Park.

Body found: A 40-year-old man was recovered dead from a pool in the Chung police limits here on Thursday. The police removed the body to morgue. A passerby informed the police about the body in the pool. Police could not identify the body.

Mock exercise: Special Protection Unit (SPU), Rangers and Rescue 1122 on the directions of Punjab IG Arif Nawaz Khan conducted a mock exercise at Manawan Camp here on Thursday. SPU officials along with Rangers and Rescue 1122 exhibited skills to counter any terrorist incident. They conducted a mock exercise to counter any terrorism threat at Manawan in which skills regarding to counter a terrorist attack, joint operations during emergency situation and relief activities were practiced. Objective of this exercise was to review response of the officials and to improve the preparation.

Talking about the mock exercise, SPU DIG Umer Sheikh said SPU officials are actively performing security duty for CPEC projects and foreigners across Punjab and in this regard mock exercises are regularly done to further improve the capacity of the officials and also coordination with other departments is ensured so that in any emergency situation operation and rescue can be completed at the earliest.

briefing: Management and Professional Development Department trainees Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority to acquire information and faculty insight vis-à-vis Public Policy & Governance Course for promotion from BS-18 to BS-19.

The 42-member delegation comprising officers like deputy secretaries Punjab Civil Secretariat, District commissioners, district officers and additional collectors, etc. of various districts was apprised of functions and structure of the premier project by Chief Administration Muhammad Kamran Khan. The senior management officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in details especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challaning. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols. They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab, seeking emulation across Pakistan. The delegation was later presented with souvenirs from the management of PSCA.