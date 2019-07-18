Keep your hopes alive, Nawaz tells visiting family members

LAHORE: Close family members of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited him at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday, along with his physician Dr Adnan Khan on the weekly meeting day fixed by the high court.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo is serving a seven-year jail term after being convicted by an accountability court of corruption. Those who met him included his brother Shahbaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others. They remained with him for some time and had lunch with him. Dr Adnan conducted medical examination of Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, a number of party workers kept raising slogans in favour of the Sharif family and against the PTI leadership, outside the jail. They also showered rose petals on the vehicles of the Sharif family members upon their arrival at jail.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif discussed political matters with the family members and especially progress in NAB cases against the family members and the recent news report of Daily Mail, UK, which accused Shahbaz Sharif of embezzling funds given for the earthquake victims’ rehabilitations and relief.

Family sources said Nawaz Sharif asked his visitors to keep their hopes alive and continue struggle in the face of tough times. He said the family members had successfully endured such tough times in the past also. He hoped that the family and the PML-N would emerge victorious out of the alleged political victimisation.