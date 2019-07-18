P&G to export Safeguard to Europe

KARACHI: Procter and Gamble (P&G) Pakistan has announced export of Safeguard, anti-bacterial soap, to over 20 European countries from Pakistan.

A press release on Thursday said Safeguard takes pride in being 100 percent locally manufactured to serve the Pakistani market whilst maintaining high quality global standards. The export of Safeguard from Pakistan was estimated to contribute more than $10 million to the country’s exchequer on an annual basis.

Speaking about the development, P&G Pakistan Vice President Sami Ahmed said, “This is an important milestone for our local operations. Our plant in Pakistan is one of the few locations in the P&G world where Safeguard is manufactured and exported from and it is the only site

from which P&G is acquiring Safeguard for export to Europe.”

He said since the establishment of P&G Pakistan’s soap manufacturing facility in Hub over 20 years ago, this facility has served Pakistani consumers with high quality products that improved everyday life, which have now become a lucrative export item as well.

P&G’s decision to turn Pakistan into an export hub for Safeguard to European markets is underpinned by efficiency of scale and regulatory improvements, which support the competitiveness of those exports from Pakistan.

The export of Safeguard from Pakistan to European markets will further enable P&G to make a sizeable contribution to Pakistan’s economy, boosting the country’s overall exports which were in the process of being enhanced through multiple measures that the Pakistan government was taking.