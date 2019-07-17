Six killed in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: As many as six people including five women were killed in two different incidents on Wednesday.

According to Mouladad Police Station at a village Jhongal, Jacobabad, Kora Khan Lashari allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law Ameera, wife of Muhammad Rafiq, and her paramour Sudhir Mugheri over suspected ‘Karo Kari’. The menace continues to take its toll despite the pledge of IGP Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam to put an end to the trend. The IGP had claimed directing police to deal with the scourge.

In another incident, four women were killed when a fire sparked by an electrical short circuit in the house of Rasool Bakhsh Kandharo at a village Kandhara, Khairpur, destroyed the house. According to witnesses, the fire engulfed the house so quickly that the residents could not get a chance to escape the blaze. The neighbours and relatives tried to extinguish the fire and rescue the inmates but could not succeed. The police identified the dead as Naseem and her daughter Navida and seven-year-old Azra along with her mother, whose name could not be verified.