127 officers to be promoted

LAHORE: A meeting of Provincial Selection Board-1 (PSB-I), chaired by Chief Secretary, Punjab, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, recommended promotion of 127 officers of different departments including 30 Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers to the next grade.

The meeting, held at Chief Secretary's Office in Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, reviewed promotion cases of officers of different departments in grade 19, 20 and 21. The meeting recommended promotion of five PMS officers to grade 21.

Those recommended for promotion to grade 20 include 80 female officers of School Education Department, and one officer of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department. Similarly, 25 officers of S&GAD, 12 of Housing and Urban Development, two of Pubic Prosecution and one officer of Agriculture Department were recommended for promotion to grade 19.The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary, secretaries of Regulation, Finance and Services, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned.

During the tenure of Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, eight meetings of PSB-1 had been conducted in the last seven months and 627 officers of different provincial departments promoted to grade 19, 20 and 21.

Dengue: Fearing a spike in dengue cases this year, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday directed authorities to expedite anti-dengue activities in the province, besides taking effective steps for larviciding. He issued the directions while presiding over a video link meeting of divisional commissioners at Civil Secretariat.

Basharat: Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat visited different areas of Lahore during rain here on Tuesday and inspected cleanliness work, water disposal and flow of traffic.

DC Saliha Saeed accompanied him during the visit. The minister appreciated the employees performing their duties in heavy rain and asked the officers of line departments to come out in the field to monitor the operational activities.

Talking to the media, he said the past rulers played to make Lahore another ‘Paris’ but turned it another ‘Venice’ due to their corruption. The incumbent government introduced a better sewerage system, he added.

He directed that special attention be given to disposal of water from low-lying areas and congested localities and flow of traffic be maintained.