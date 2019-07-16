close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

BD women, U-16 cricketers to visit Pakistan

Sports

Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

LAHORE: The international cricket once again ready to knock Pakistan door as Bangladesh Women and Under-16 teams will tour Pakistan in Nov of this year.According to reports, both teams will tour Pakistan in Nov as PCB said they are in contact with Bangladesh Cricket Board and sure they will visit Pakistan. PCB officials said boards of both countries are discussed the schedule of the tour and it will be announced soon.

