Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

TDAP to hold Pakistan Pavilion in NY

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organised a Pakistan Pavilion at the summer 2019 edition of Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA and Home Textiles Sourcing being held from July 22 to 24, 2019 at the Javits Centre, New York, a statement said on Tuesday.

Over a span of three days, international suppliers from around the globe will showcase textiles, trims, accessories, manufacturing and private label development services and finished apparel for industry buyers, designers and experts.

Home Textiles Sourcing Expo will feature a wide variety of exhibitors from countries, including China, Korea, Pakistan, Turkey, Hong Kong, and India. Among many others, this year’s show is also welcoming Poland and Turkmenistan for the first time. Pakistan will have direct exhibitors and a national pavilion organised by TDAP, it said. A total of 13 fabric, garments and home textile manufacturers will take part from Pakistan.

A total of 837 exhibitors from 19 countries with co-located events represented and over 5,000 visitors participated in July 2018 show, it added.

