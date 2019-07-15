close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

4 dead in Faisalabad accidents

National

FAISALABAD: Four people were killed in separate road accidents here on Monday. A speeding wagon hit motorcyclists Zain Ahmad and his cousin Naziran Bibi near Sem Nullah Bridge of Chak 99. As a result, both died instantly. In another incident, Shahbaz Ahmad, a resident of Chak 214/RB, was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle near Chak 214/RB. In yet another road accident, motorcyclist Ghulam Hussain was killed when his bike slipped on Jhang Road.

