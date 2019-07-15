4 dead in Faisalabad accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Four people were killed in separate road accidents here on Monday. A speeding wagon hit motorcyclists Zain Ahmad and his cousin Naziran Bibi near Sem Nullah Bridge of Chak 99. As a result, both died instantly. In another incident, Shahbaz Ahmad, a resident of Chak 214/RB, was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle near Chak 214/RB. In yet another road accident, motorcyclist Ghulam Hussain was killed when his bike slipped on Jhang Road.
FAISALABAD: Four people were killed in separate road accidents here on Monday. A speeding wagon hit motorcyclists Zain Ahmad and his cousin Naziran Bibi near Sem Nullah Bridge of Chak 99. As a result, both died instantly. In another incident, Shahbaz Ahmad, a resident of Chak 214/RB, was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle near Chak 214/RB. In yet another road accident, motorcyclist Ghulam Hussain was killed when his bike slipped on Jhang Road.