close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 16, 2019

Trader accuses police of refusing to register FIR

National

BR
Bureau report
July 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: A trader on Monday accused the Gulbahar Police Station personnel of not registering his first information report (FIR) against his partner who was allegedly threatening him with dire consequences.

Speaking at a press conference, Muhammad Yousaf, belonging to Gulbahar locality in the provincial capital, said that he launched a joint venture (rice business) with his partner Iftikhar Ahmed and invested Rs5 million.

He said that after some time, he happened to be in a dire need of money and asked his partner to return it, but he started threatening him with dire consequences.

He said he went to the Gulbahar Police Station to register a case against his partner but the police refused to oblige him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus