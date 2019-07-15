Erdogan hails S-400 deal as Turkey marks coup bid anniversary

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday hailed the controversial delivery of a Russian missile defence system despite the threat of US sanctions, as Turkey marked the third anniversary of a bloody coup attempt.

Just days before the anniversary, the first batch of the Russian S-400 defence system was delivered to Turkey despite repeated US calls for them to cancel the deal or face punishment. "We have begun to receive our S-400s. Some said, ´they cannot buy them´... God willing the final part of this (delivery) will be in April 2020," Erdogan told a crowd of several thousand in Ankara.

The anniversary comes at a difficult moment for Erdogan. He faces a weakened economy, worsening relations with NATO ally the United States over the S-400 purchase, and a humiliating loss for his party in the recent Istanbul local election.

In 2016, nearly 250 people were killed, excluding the coup-plotters, and more than 2,000 injured after a rogue military faction tried to wrest power from the president. Thousands took to the streets in response to Erdogan´s call to defeat the uprising.

Relations with the West deteriorated after the coup bid, as Turkish officials accused the West of not giving Ankara sufficient support. Over the same period, Erdogan has grown ever closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising concerns in Europe and the United States. Erdogan said Turkey´s "next target was joint production with Russia" of the next missile defence system.