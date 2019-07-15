close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Four dead in Faisalabad accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

FAISALABAD: Four people were killed in separate road accidents here on Monday.

A speeding wagon hit motorcyclists Zain Ahmad and his cousin Naziran Bibi near Sem Nullah Bridge of Chak 99. As a result, both died instantly. In another incident, Shahbaz Ahmad, a resident of Chak 214/RB, was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle near Chak 214/RB. In yet another road accident, motorcyclist Ghulam Hussain was killed when his bike slipped on Jhang Road.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead while his father sustained injuries on resistance near Millat Chowk on Monday.

Muhammad Shafiq, a Fruit and Vegetable dealer of Ashrafabad was shot dead while his father Riasat Ali was shot at and injured by dacoits when they offered resistance during a dacoity incident. Sargodha Road police have started investigation.

Student commits suicide: A second year student committed suicide at Chak 109/RB on Monday.

Muhammad Bilal ended his life by shooting himself after quarreling with his family members as they could not afford to pay his college fee and other expenses due to limited financial earnings.

