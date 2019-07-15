Sukhera vows to support IPO-Pakistan for implementation of three-year plan

Islamabad : Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Federal Secretary Commerce assured unflinching support of Ministry of Commerce for the resolution of all outstanding issues of Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan), says a release.

He expressed these views during his visit to IPO-Pakistan headquarters here on Monday. Chairman IPO, Mujeeb Ahmed Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Secretary about the working of IPO-Pakistan.

The 3-years work plan of the organisation and informed the secretary that IPO-Pakistan is striving to achieve paperless environment in all its Registries/offices. He apprised that IPO-Pakistan has already adopted e-office in all its offices.

Giving details about the international treaties, Mujeeb Ahmed Khan stated that IPO is on way to accession to international treaties for international registration of Trade Mark and Patents. Meanwhile, Copyright office has been connected by Virtual Network with all other offices of the organization, while Patent and Trade Mark were already connected by this network, he added.

The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Irfan Tarar, Director General and higher management of IPO-Pakistan.