close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Saeed Ahmed
July 16, 2019

ICCI hails FBR decision

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
July 16, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that FBR is reportedly working in collaboration with provinces to introduce a single tax portal for taxpayers to file their sales tax returns of goods and services at one platform, which was a laudable initiative as it would greatly facilitate them in filing sales tax returns and reduce the cost of doing business. The move would also contribute towards improving ease of doing business in the country.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that under the current sales tax regime, businesses are facing difficulties in filing sales tax returns of goods and services as they have to file returns of goods at federal and that of services at provincial level.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus