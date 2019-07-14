Big screen arranged at hotel for live final

ISLAMABAD: Serena Hotels under their Sports Diplomacy Initiative programme made special arrangements to telecast World Cup final live at the hotel premises here Sunday.

A giant SMD Screen was raised at Kehkeshan Hall to show the entire final live.

“It was sort of a get together aimed at bringing the final live on giant screen for families and cricket followers. It was part of our sports diplomacy initiative programme,” Hussain Odhwani, Senior Manager Marketing and Communication Serena Hotels, said.

Around 200 seats were made available for the crowd and fans.

“Indeed it is welcome initiative on the part of hotel’s administration. This fun starved capital provides very little opportunities to youth for such a get-together. Indeed such events always help youngsters and families enjoy the match on a bigger screen,” Asif Sultan, who was present with his family, said. The live screening of the event continued throughout the course of final.