80pc consensus reached on Kartarpur Corridor issues

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesman said on Sunday the second round of talks between India and Pakistan regarding Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims concluded with a positive development as both the sides reached consensus on 80 per cent of the issues.

Talking to the media at Wagah border where the two delegations met, Dr Mohammad Faisal — also Director General South Asia of Ministry of Foreign Affairs — said another round of talks would be required to sort out rest of the issues. Dr Faisal led the Pakistani side, while Indian delegation was led by Home Ministry’s Joint Secretary SCL Das. After the first round held at Attari on March 14, India had pulled out of the second round of talks scheduled for April 2.

Dr Faisal said the objective behind opening the Kartarpur Corridor was to achieve peace for which Pakistan was committed. To a question about the number of pilgrims to be allowed through the corridor, he said Pakistan would allow the pilgrims up to the maximum capacity of the facility.

“(We will do) whatever will be possible physically. I cannot go into the figures. Our intention is clear and before you. We are willing. This is the prime minister’s initiative and will go up to the maximum possible limit,” he remarked.

Without giving details, he said 20 per cent matters were still unresolved which would require another round of talks, adding details of the talks would be shared with the public after both the sides reach an agreement on all the issues.

He said as the objective was to make Kartarpur Corridor a “corridor for peace”, Pakistan was trying to overcome the mutual differences. “If God willing, this is an effort towards the very direction,” he commented.

Earlier, before the talks, Dr Faisal told media as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive, Pakistan was committed to materialising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor into reality for 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He said more than 70 per cent work on Gurdwara Complex, terminal building and road had been completed, as the work on Pakistan side was heading fast. Later, Dr Faisal also planted a sapling at the complex and tweeted the image with hashtag #TreeofPeace.