Mon Jul 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Body constituted for traders’ welfare: minister

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

OKARA: Punjab Information Minister Pir Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari Sunday said a committee had been constituted for the welfare of traders. Talking to reporters, the minister said the Opposition parties had been making utmost efforts to use traders to create a political crisis in the country on the plea of taxation issues. The minister said the leaders of Opposition parties were misleading the masses. He said the government had accepted several demands of the traders, who repulsed the strike.

The minister said the traders were sympathetic to the fiscal policies of the government. He said 220 million people of the country were taken hostage by 1,000 people. The minister said the PTI-led government would introduce a new system in the country to bring prosperity for the common man.

