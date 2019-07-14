‘Multan Civil Defence dept defused 36 hand grenades in a year’

MULTAN: The Civil Defence office in collaboration with the Counter-Terrorism Department have diffused 36 hand-grenades and explosive material in a year. Civil Defence District Officer Fatima Khan stated this while briefing Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khatak on Sunday. She said the department imparted training to 40,000 citizens. Similarly, 8,000 volunteers were registered with the organisation. Fatima said they were monitoring 80 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for surveillance and security of the city at the DC office.