Haleem Adil says PPP violating code of conduct in Ghotki by-polls

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has said the PPP-led provincial government has broken all the records of using unfair means and violating the code of conduct in connection with the by-elections of NA-205 Ghotki.

Addressing to the journalists at Sukkur Press Club along with the GDA leader Sardar Ghous Bukhsh Khan Mahar, independent candidate for NA-205 Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar and PTI MPA Dr Saeed Afridi, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the provincial election commission has turned a blind eye to the manipulations of the election manual by PPP. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Ghotki just to offer condolence but the ECP had issued a show-cause notice.

Sheikh said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members is running the election campaign for PPP’s candidate in Ghotki but the ECP is so far a silent spectator. He said though the PTI did not nominate any candidate for NA-205 Ghotki, but it supports the independent candidate Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar.

The PTI’s Sindh leader said only for a seat, the PPP-led provincial government and the entire party leadership have gathered in Ghotki and staged rallies to campaign for their candidate, while officials work was suspended as offices were without officers. He said only Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur are not here because they are in jail custody, adding that he should also come on parole to support his party candidate in Ghotki.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said the PPP staged a rally against price hike but the NA-205 candidate and chief minister Sindh were also standing on a truck along with other party leaders. He asked why such rallies are not being staged against spread of AIDS in Ratodero, Larkana and the unfortunate deaths of children in Tharparkar due to malnutrition. He said the PPP candidate is already disqualified as he did not mention criminal cases against him in his nomination papers and also illegal occupation of 2,000 acres of federal government land.

The PTI parliamentary leader said the officers received transfer letters, whenever they initiated inquiry against the land grabbing case. He said the deputy commissioner, Ghotki, has become a slave of PPP. He said Sukkur’s rally was a flop show. He also recalled when PPP’s MNA Faryal Talpur was arrested, hardly half a dozen women had come out to protest.

Sheikh said the same happened when PPP’s Co-chairman Asif Zardari was arrested. He said some five candidates are waiting for the slot of Sindh chief minister due to inner grouping within the party. He said during the last decade, the corrupt and criminal elements ruled the Sindh province and hundreds of billion rupees of the people was embezzled. He said billions of rupees corruption was also done in Zakat funds and the Benazir Youth Program. PTI leader demanded the ECP to take notice of violating the code of conduct in Ghokti by-elections by the PPP.

Meanwhile, Sardar Ghous Bukhsh Khan Mahar said the PPP-led Sindh government is running the election campaign of their party candidate, adding that for the last five days, the entire Sindh government and PPP leadership are in Ghotki.