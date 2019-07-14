Rain hits Lahore

LAHORE: The City received moderate on Sunday morning while Met Office predicted more rain during the next 24 hours.

The rain hit the city early in the morning and inundated several low-line areas. However, Wasa field staffers drained out the rainwater and the City was almost clear in the evening. Met officials said that seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are reaching the upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over the upper parts of the country.

They predicted that widespread rain thundershower (few moderate to heavy falls) with windstorm was expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions while at isolated places in Zhob, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Sunday, widespread rain thundershower accompanied by gusty winds also hit Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad and Islamabad while isolated places in Peshawar, Malakand, Zhob and Kalat divisions. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Noorpurthal, 65mm, Hafizabad, 53, Gujranwala, 47, Attock, 31, Islamabad (Z.P 32, Golra 16, A/P 04, Bokra 02), Chakwal, 25, Rawapindi (Chaklala 22, Shamsbad 20), Sargodha, M.B Din, Kasur, 15, Gujrat, 14, Faisalabad, Okara, 11, Jhelum, 8, Joharabad, 7, Sialkot (A/P 5, City 01), Murree, 4, Narowal, 2, Mangla, 1, Kotli, 11, Rawalakot, 1, Cherat, 15, Malmjabba, 5, Peshawar (A/P 4, city 3), Barkhan, 2 and Kalat, 1. Sunday's highest temperature was recorded in Nokkundi where the mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 29.5°C and the lowest was 21.5°C.