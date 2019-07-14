APHC-AJK pays tributes to Kashmiri martyrs of July 13

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a conference in Islamabad to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931, on their martyrdom anniversary, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Twenty-two Kashmiris were martyred, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar on July 13, 1931, by the troops of Dogra Maharaja during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

Addressing the conference, the speakers termed July 13, 1931, as an important milestone. They said the sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri people are the continuation of the mission of the martyrs of July 13, 1931. The participants of the conference reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to render all kinds of sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

Condemning the continued human rights violations by Indian forces and draconian laws enforced by New Delhi in the occupied territory, the speakers appealed to the international community to play its role in halting these rights abuses. They said India is using extrajudicial killings, arrests, torture and other brutal tactics to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people but will never succeed in its nefarious designs as Kashmiris cannot be suppressed by killing, harassing and other oppressive tactics.

The speakers said resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute is imperative for ensuring permanent peace in the region and urged the world community to help in settling it in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. At the end of the conference, special prayers were offered for the souls of Kashmiri martyrs. The conference was attended by former president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Ghulam Nabi Nowsheri, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Abdul Majeed Mir, Saleem Haroon, Abdul Majeed Malik, Mir Tahir Masood, Nisar Mirza, Raja Khadim Hussain, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Nazeer Karnai, Sultan Butt, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Javaid Iqbal, Zahid Andrabi, Zahid Safi, Showkat Butt, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Mushtaq Butt, Abdul Hameed Lone, Daud Khan Yousufzai and Imtiaz Wani.