Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Squash: Pak players make exit

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Two remaining Pakistan players also made exit from the Penang (Malaysia) Junior Squash following semifinals outing Saturday.

Abdullah Nawaz (under-13) and Huzaifa Ibrahim (under-15) lost their semifinal matches.

Results: Under-13: Abdullah Nawaz lost semifinal against Nikhaileswar (MAS) 4-11, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11

Under-15: Huzaifa Ibrahim lost semifinal against Jaochim Chuah (MAS) 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 5-11.

