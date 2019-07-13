Squash: Pak players make exit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Two remaining Pakistan players also made exit from the Penang (Malaysia) Junior Squash following semifinals outing Saturday.
Abdullah Nawaz (under-13) and Huzaifa Ibrahim (under-15) lost their semifinal matches.
Results: Under-13: Abdullah Nawaz lost semifinal against Nikhaileswar (MAS) 4-11, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11
Under-15: Huzaifa Ibrahim lost semifinal against Jaochim Chuah (MAS) 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 5-11.
