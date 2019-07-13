10 killed in Hyderabad bus-rickshaw collision

HYDERABAD: Ten persons were killed while 24 others received injuries as passenger bus and Qinqi rickshaw collided head on near Shahpur Chakar city of district Sanghar on Saturday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Nisar Ahmed Memon seven women and three men were among those who lost their lives while 24 people received injuries.

The DC said the district administration, after receiving the information, reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured persons to

Peoples Medical College hospital and other nearby health centres for medical aid. Those who lost their lives were identified as Sagheer s/o Wazeer, Naseem d/o Khalid, Zubaida w/o Liaqat, Sadia w/o Azhar, Soriya w/o Abdul Latif, Amir s/o Liaqat, Asia d/o Ayoob, Yousif s/o M Ayoob, Alisha d/o M Ayoob and Shababa w/o M Ayoob.