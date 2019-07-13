ANP accuses government of discriminating against tribesmen

LANDIKOTAL: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak on Saturday accused the government of discriminating against the people of the merged districts.

Addressing a gathering here, he criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for depriving tribal people of their right to information.

He said the suspension of cellular internet services in the tribal district was injustice with the tribal people.

“The people in Landikotal are peaceful and they want development in the area,” he added.

He said the tribespeople were also the citizens of Pakistan and the state must not deprive them of their right to information and the Internet services should be resumed in Landikotal.

The ANP leader said the government should protect all the citizens and their properties and utilise its resources for the uplift of the underdeveloped areas.

Regarding Pak-Afghan trade at Torkham border, Sardar Hussain said that its volume has decreased in the last a couple of years.

He said that the government knew how to boost it again but unfortunately it was not in favour of the development and prosperity of Pashtuns residing on both sides of the border.