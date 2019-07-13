Rain emergency declared in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : The city district government, Rawalpindi Saturday declared ‘Rain Emergency’ and directed residents settled along Nullah Leh and in low-lying areas to remain on high alert and move to safe places. The residents should adopt precautionary measure because water level in Nullah Leh could touch the dangerous level during heavy rainfall till July 18.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa told ‘The News’ that during ‘Rain Emergency’ all departments have been directed to remain on high alert during heavy rainfall till July 18. “I have directed all concerned departments to shift the residents settled along Nullah Leh and in low-lying localities to safer places to avert any difficulty during heavy rainfall. The concerned departments are using loudspeakers asking people along Nullah Leh to shift,” he added. He warned that he will not bear any kind of irresponsibility.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) spokesman Umar Farooq said the staff is well equipped with water sucking machines. “We are ready to face any kind of situation,” he claimed. All sanitation workers have been asked to remain on high alert in areas along Nullah Leh and metro bus stations to prevent water logging.

Similarly, residents of low-lying areas of Jan Colony, Raheemabad, Nadeem Colony, Tehmasabad, Morgha, Pirwadahi, Jhanda Chichi, Garibabad and Humak Town faced worst situation during heavy rainfall last night.

On the other hand majority of areas in twin cities faced electricity blackout due to heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm on Friday night. Around 31 feeders in Islamabad areas and 58 feeders in Rawalpindi localities were affected due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), repair work is underway to restore electricity in all affected areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The areas of Karachi Company, G-6, G-8, G-9, F-6, Zero Point, Aabpara, Bhara Kahu, Margalla Town, F-10, F-11, G-11 and several other areas in Islamabad while Gulistan Colony, Munawar Colony, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Mareer Hassan, Bakramandi, Dhoke Syedan, Gorakh Pur, Kalyal, Kurri, Khanna Dak, Shakriyal, Dhoke Banaras, Dhoke Chiragdin, Shah Khalid Colony, Tench Bhatta, Faisal Colony and several other localities of Rawalpindi faced power blackout of long hours due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) spokesman Raja Asim said that several feeders in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have affected due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm. “We are trying to restore electricity in all areas,” he claimed. He advised people not to touch electricity poles during rain.