Unfair policy

Pakistan could not qualify for the semi finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup because of an unjustified run rate system. New Zealand and Pakistan had an equal number of points but due to having a higher run rate in comparison, New Zealand has gone through to semi-finals while Pakistan could not. Pakistan defeated stronger teams in comparison to New Zealand yet still lost a place in the semi-finals due to this unfair policy. I believe that the ICC should revisit its policy for the next World Cup. Former cricketers across the globe have also criticised the run rate system and commented that Pakistan should be in place of the New Zealand team as Pakistan defeated New Zealand. The ICC should introduce such a system that teams securing equal points should compete with each other once more to qualify for a winning position.

Faisal Ansar, Karachi