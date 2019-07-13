JUP for early resolution of city’s civic problems

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) on Saturday lashed out at the recent spate of trading of allegations between the local, provincial and federal governments, and held all of them responsible for the compounding civic problems of Karachi.

JUP Karachi chief Syed Aqeel Anjum Qadri said in a statement that the parties ruling in the city, province and centre were nowadays busy hurling allegations at each other, while all of them who had remained in power for many years were themselves responsible. He said the governments had neglected the city for years and reduced it to ruins. “The city has been facing a number of issues, from poor health and education facilities, the supply of contaminated water, dysfunctional sewerage system and heaps of garbage to stray dogs and crumbling infrastructure.”