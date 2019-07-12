AC judge’s affidavit exposes Maryam, Shahbaz’ narrative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said on Friday that the statement of the accountability court judge had demolished Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif’s narrative and exposed their malicious designs.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, Cheema said that Sharif family had earned ‘repute’ in threatening judiciary and misleading nation. Taking a jibe at Maryam Nawaz, he said that the story that started from blatant denial of properties in London and Calibri font, had taken a new turn and a disguised hand was also added to the script.

The PTI leader noted that the trend of maligning judiciary and other state institutions must stop now. He called the courts to take immediate notice of the vicious campaign instigated by Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif. He asked the courts to revoke bails of both PML-N leaders and send them back to jail.