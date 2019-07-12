Tit-for-tat move: PTI, allies submit no-trust resolution against Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD: In a tit-for-tat move, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies on Friday submitted a no-confidence resolution in the Senate secretariat against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala, who hails from the PPP.

Combined opposition, enjoying clear majority in the House, filed a resolution, seeking removal of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on July 9.

The resolution carries signatures of at least 26 senators, as the government and its allies in the House seek removal of Mandviwala under Rule 12 (Removal of Chairman or Deputy Chairman) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate and Article 61 read with Article 53(7)(c).

Talking to media persons, Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz said that the resolution had been signed by over 26 senators, including senators, belonging to the allied parties.

He recalled the election of deputy chairman of the Senate, the total strength of PTI and its allied parties was 36 and they had voted for Mandviwala, however, he did not deserve their support any more that is why this resolution is filed.

Senior PTI leader and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak noted that the prime minister had said that Mandviwala did not respect the PTI and its allied parties vote. “As they (opposition parties) withdraw support from Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, we are now withdrawing support to Mandviwala and defend the resolution. He claimed some 15-20 people (senators) appeared to be independent denying outright the allegations of horse-trading.

Giving his reaction, Senate Deputy Chairman Mandviwala said if members of the Senate think he should not remain in office, he would step down happily. However, he said that some senators had told him that they were told to sign the resolution. He regretted that this had never happened in the Senate history before as this was a strange tradition that was not good for the Senate.